The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a movie poster designer explains the various color scheme trends in movie marketing and what they mean. Plus, take a look at the cliche and poor movie disguises Marvel Studios superheroes put on when they’re on the run, and watch a Saturday Night Live sketch that got cut for time last weekend, but would have been one of the funniest on the show.

First up, someone at Vulture is mad about the poor disguises that some of Marvel’s superheroes have donned when they’re trying to lay low in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, this isn’t really so much a Marvel problem as it is a cliche that has been part of the movies for years, and Ant-Man and the Wasp even makes fun of it.

First up, movie poster artist James Derdesoto talks to Vanity Fair about movie poster color schemes, and the trends you see in how they sell different types of movies. He explains why you see a lot of familiar, similar poster designs, especially when it comes to the prominent colors and title designs, and what each of them usually says about a movie.

Finally, Kyle Mooney stars in this pre-recorded Saturday Night Live sketch that was cut for time. He plays the rarely seen new cast member Adam Zekeman, who is having a hard time getting on the show. And when he finally gets his chance to be on, the cast and crew find out a terrible secret, and Adam has to pay for it.