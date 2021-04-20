The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at nearly four dozen Shang-Chi Easter Eggs and comic book references from the first trailer for the new Marvel movie. Plus, watch the shameless but adorable Oscar campaign video for the original song “Húsavík” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. And finally, take a tour of the set of Netflix’s superhero comedy Thunder Force.

First up, after Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, ScreenCrush has put together a video running through nearly four dozen Easter eggs and comic book references that you might have missed. Since this is one of Marvel’s lesser known comic book characters (at least for general audiences), there’s a lot to pick up on.

Next, with the 93rd Academy Awards coming up this weekend, take a look at this adorable Oscars campaign video for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga for the song “Húsavík,” from the real village in Iceland. It just so happens that the town’s mayor is Óskar Óskarsson, and he’s hoping that they’ll be able to bring Oscar home in order to draw more attention to their little place in the world.

Finally, Netflix had Thunder Force cast member Taylor Mosby takes you on a tour of the set of the superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. Get an up close look at the props and production design, catch up with the film’s leading ladies, and see some extra footage from the movie, now available on Netflix.