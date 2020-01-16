The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Rachel Brosnahan enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mrs. Maisel. Plus, check out over three dozen Easter eggs and comic references in the most recent Black Widow special look, and watch as Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern looks back at some of her biggest freak out scenes from her film and television career.

First up, all of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are intricately connected, but now that we’re moving into new territory, it’s time to expand that universe even further. The Late Late Show with James Corden has the perfect way to make Marvel refreshing, and that’s by turning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel into Marvel’s Mrs. Maisel.

Next up, a new special look at Black Widow debuted this week, and ScreenCrush has taken a much closer look at all the new footage on display to find Easter eggs, comic references, and some little details you might have missed. For example, there’s a new establishing shot of Budapest, and there happens to be a sniper situated on top of one of the roof tops that you probably missed.

Finally, Laura Dern, fresh off an Oscar nomination for Marriage Story, takes a look back at her best freak out scenes on screen. The scenes covered include big screen moments from Blue Velvet and Jurassic Park, as well as small screen scenes from Enlightened and Big Little Lies.