The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at nearly six dozen Easter eggs, callbacks, and comic book references from the first trailer for Marvel’s Eternals. Plus, listen as Zack Snyder breaks down a key scene from his zombie heist movie Army of the Dead. And finally, see what happens when Jackass star Johnny Knoxville goes undercover as himself on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and more.

First up, ScreenCrush takes a run through over 70 Easter eggs, comic references and callbacks from the first trailer for Marvel’s Eternals. Did you catch the two Captain America shields? What do the geometric shapes on the Eternals costumes refer to from the original comic books? Find out all about that and much more by watching the full video above.

Next, Vanity Fair brought in director Zack Snyder for a new edition of their ongoing video series Notes on a Scene. Here, Snyder breaks down part of the zombie heist by focusing on the challenges of working with CGI and practical zombies, the process of replacing Chris D’Elia with Tig Notaro, and much more about the making of this key sequence in the film.

Finally, GQ had Johnny Knoxville go undercover online as himself to respond to comments, questions, and details on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Wikipedia, IMDb and Quora. The Jackass franchise star reveals when and how quickly his hair started going gray, how the original Jackass crew came together, and much more.