The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, there are a surprising number of Easter eggs and low key details to pick up on in the first footage from Marvel’s upcoming Eternals movie. Plus, see what a professional skydiver thinks of big skydiving scenes from movies like Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Furious 7, Iron Man 3, and more. And finally, watch the first 10 minutes from the Oscar-winning drama The Father starring Anthony Hopkins.

First up, ScreenCrush was able to find over three dozen Easter eggs, comic references, and callbacks from the first footage of Marvel’s Eternals. How does this movie potentially link to the other films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What do the comics tell us about what we’re seeing in this footage? Get the lowdown by watching this full video.

Next up, GQ brought in professional skydiver Jeb Corliss to take a closer look at skydiving scenes from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, San Andreas, The Last Holiday, Deadpool 2, Along Came Polly, GoldenEye, Furious 7, Iron Man 3, and both Point Break movies. How accurate are they in depicting the realism of the daredevil sport?

The Father walked away with some Academy Awards last month, and now it’s coming to home video. With the movie debuting on digital, you can now watch the first 10 minutes of the film right here. If you haven’t been paying attention, here’s the official synopsis for The Father: