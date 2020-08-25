The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch an extensive featurette that goes behind the scenes of the first Wonder Woman movie. Plus, see what a futurist thinks of how the future was depicted in movies like The Matrix, WALL-E, Total Recall, and more. And finally, listen in on a Q&A session with Seth Rogen and the filmmakers behind the HBO Max original movie An America Pickle.

First up, Warner Bros. delivers over 15 minutes of behind the scenes footage in this featurette exploring the making of Wonder Woman. Get an up close look at the intricate and detailed costumes of the Amazons of Themyscira, see how meticulously crafted each of the film’s sets were, and hear how Patty Jenkins brought her vision for the DC Comics superhero to life.

Next up, Vanity Fair brought in author and futurist Amy Webb (The Big Nine: How the Tech Titans and Their Thinking Machines Could Warp Humanity) to take a look at the probability, craft and execution of possible futures on the big screen. Find out what she thinks of the future as depicted in movies such as The Matrix, WALL-E, Ex Machina, Blade Runner 2049, Gattaca, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Total Recall.

Finally, now that An American Pickle is now available on HBO Max, star and producer Seth Rogen, writer Simon Rich, producer Evan Goldberg, and director Brandon Trost sat down for Rotten Tomatoes to talk about the making of the movie, how difficult it was to shoot this movie thanks to Seth Rogen’s hate of fake beards, and more.