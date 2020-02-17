The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn how ILMxLAB created the immersive Star Wars virtual reality quest Vader Immortal for the Oculus Quest. Plus, find out about the differences between Netflix’s Locke & Key series and the comic series that inspired it, and Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Ben Schwartz plays Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and answers questions about the movie and more.

First up, the ILMxLAB takes you behind the scenes of how they created the Star Wars VR series Vader Immortal for the Oculus Quest. Find out how the series came to be, how they brought Star Wars characters, items and environments into virtual reality, and made it as immersive experience as possible for fans who have always wanted to venture into a galaxy far, far away.

Next up, now that Netflix has finally adapted Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic Locke & Key into a series, CineFix reveals how much the series departs from the source material. Initially, a lot of the differences between the comic and series come from dulling down the gruesome violence, but as the series goes on, the narrative takes plenty of liberties. But you’ll have to watch the video in order to learn about them, so we don’t have to spoil anything.

Finally, after Sonic the Hedgehog topped the box office this past weekend, you can watch the voice of the Blue Blur himself, Parks and Recreation co-star Ben Schwartz, answer some questions about the movie while playing the SEGA video game sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The conversation with The Hollywood Reporter also veers into some other fun subject areas, so give it a watch!