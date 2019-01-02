The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how the new hounds of the sequel The Predator were created. Plus, dive into the philosophy of J.R.R. Tolkien to explore what deeper thinking lies beneath the epic fantasy adventure, and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o sits down for a nearly 40-minute interview with Can You Ever Forgive Me? star Melissa McCarthy.

A featurette preview for the home video release of The Predator focuses on the making of the Predator hounds that accompany the hybrid Predator chasing down one of his own. It might surprise you to see that a human was used as the stand-in on set for visual effects reference, but even more surprising is that almost the entire high school football field was created in post-production.

Next up, even though J.R.R. Tolkien is best known for creating the fantasy world of Middle-earth, he was also a philologist and university professor, and he brings his extensive experience with language and philosophy into his most famous stories. A new video essay from Wisecrack dives into the philosophy of the author and illustrates what sets him apart from other writers.

Finally, Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o sat down for an interview with Can You Ever Forgive Me? star Melissa McCarthy. During a nearly 40-minute conversation, Nyong’o talks about how she prepares for roles, McCarthy addresses how she approaches control as a producer and star, and much more.