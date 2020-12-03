The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look behind the scenes of the making of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the unique visual style that gives it such vibrant life. Plus, a video essay explores how Aaron Sorkin crafted a compelling battle in court in the script for A Few Good Men. And finally, a new edition of The Deets from Disney+ takes a look at some interesting details from behind the scenes of National Treasure.

First up, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse visual effects supervisor Danny Dimian and head of character animation Josh Beveridge talk to Wired about how they created the unique look of the comic book movie, essentially creating a new visual language in animation unlike any comic book movie we’ve seen on the big screen before.

Next, a new video essay from Lessons from the Screenplay takes a look at how screenwriter Aaron Sorkin constructs one of the most memorable court room battles by examining how the script establishes compelling stakes and defines both the battleground and weapons used to fight. The video also dissects how increasing the pressure on the central characters results in an unforgettable climactic explosion.

Finally, the latest edition of The Deets reveals some secrets about National Treasure. For example, the National Archives was closed for renovations at the time of production, so an exact replica of the interior was built on a soundstage for those sequences. Also, did you know that Diane Kruger’s character name is inspired by two real people from history? Find out about that and much more in the entire video above.