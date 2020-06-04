The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a Ghostbusters featurette showing the creation of Slimer from detailed storyboards to the final cut of the movie. Plus, learn about the formula of romantic comedies, from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before back to When Harry Met Sally and more. And finally, listen to Justin Roiland breakdown his career, from before Rick and Morty up through Solar Opposites.

First up, here’s a side-by-side comparison of the storyboards used to plan the Ghostbusters first encounter with Slimer in the original 1984 sci-fi comedy from director Ivan Reitman. There are some very detailed storyboards here, though there seem to be less than usual since there’s not one for every shot, and its’ interesting to see how the sequence evolved from page to screen.

Next, a new video essay from The Take examines what makes the romantic comedy so irresistible to audiences, even though they know exactly what to respect? Romantic comedies have a formula, and this video takes a look look at many the cliches, including clumsy women, wacky friends, kissing in the rain, expensive apartments, cool jobs, and more.

Finally, Justin Roiland may best be known for Rick and Morty, but he has a long history of work in animation and television before that. Vanity Fair has him break down his career, which includes The Most Extraordinary Space Investigations, Acceptable TV, Adventure Time, Gravity Falls, and The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti, the predecessor to Rick and Morty, as well as his new series Solar Opposites on Hulu.