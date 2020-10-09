The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, director Alfonso Cuarón break down a pivotal sequence in Roma for the American Film Institute. Plus, Adam Savage meticulously builds Hellboy‘s big beefy gun the Good Samaritan. And finally, the cast of The Crown teaches you some royal slang that our American minds probably don’t know.

First up, director Alfonso Cuarón takes us behind the scenes of Roma. For AFI, he breaks down how the hospital sequence from the film came together, providing some fascinating details from the set. For example, the doctors and nurses who appear in the climactic hospital scene are actual doctors and nurses – not actors – hired to make the scene feel more authentic.

Next up, Adam Savage shows the Tested crew how he created a detailed prop replica of Hellboy‘s signature sidearm, the Good Samaritan. This is the weapon Big Red wields in the movies, and Savage really puts his skills to the test by building it from scratch, using chunks of aluminum. This is just the first part of the build too, so we’ll check back in on this later to see how it turns out

Finally, The Crown cast members Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor sat down with Vanity Fair to explain some various royal slang words for those of us who aren’t familiar with the monarchy. What does “elevenses” mean? How does one sound like “blue blood” when they talk? What is “Operation London Bridge” and why is it so important? Get the answer to all these questions and more above.