In this edition, learn about certain animation challenges that have popped up throughout the four seasons of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim. Plus, Patrick (H) Willems gets economical by doing a video essay follow-up to six previous videos about Cats, Michael Bay, music biopics, and more. Finally, go on a virtual ride of The Incredicoaster from Pixar Pier at Disneyland and learn some trivia about the theme park attraction.

First up, a new featurette from Adult Swim takes a look behind the scenes at the animation process for Rick and Morty. Hear from various directors, animators and crew members about the challenges posed by the series as it has become more complex over the years, including crowd scenes and big battles with massive armies. Rick and Morty is described as a “vector-based puppet show,” which is an interesting way to look at things.

Next up, Patrick (H) Willems has decided to kill six birds with one video in this collection of mini-video essays that address a variety of previous videos he’s done before. Watch above as he returns to discuss Cats (05:37), Fast & Furious (09:32), Michael Bay (14:38), J.J. Abrams (20:47), Terrence Malick (24:46), and Music Biopics (28:38).

Finally, Disney takes you on a virtual ride of The Incredicoaster, formerly California Screamin’, the roller coaster in California Adventure Park that resides in what is now known as Pixar Pier. But this isn’t just a virtual ride on the roller coaster, because it comes with pop-up video style pieces of facts and trivia to enhance the experience while you wait for theme parks to repoen.