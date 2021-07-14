(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, go behind the scenes of Netflix’s motion capture animated production Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. Plus, let Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink break down one of the pivotal scenes from Fear Street: 1978, the second installment of the streamer’s horror trilogy. And finally, listen as the cast and crew of The Queen’s Gambit look back at the making of the Emmy-nominated limited series.

First up, listen as the cast and crew of Netflix‘s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness talk about working with motion capture animation for the video game adaptation. CAPCOM, Quebico, and live-action director Eiichiro Hasumi are using full 3DCG visuals in this movie, and the motion capture technology makes the character movement and action look even more realistic than you might expect.

Next, Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink takes us on a walkthrough of one of the major confrontations with the Friday the 13th-inspired slasher of Netflix‘s horror sequel Fear Street: 1978. Find out where the suspenseful scene was shot, how the brutal fight was choreographed, and learn some more interesting tidbits from behind the scenes of the bloody flick that’s streaming now.

Finally, now that The Queen’s Gambit is officially an Emmy-nominated limited series, listen as writer/director Scott Frank, actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp and Marielle Heller, composer Carlos Rafael Rivera, and production designer Uli Hanisch look back at the series. Find out about the project’s journey to the screen from development to production and its eventual release on Netflix.