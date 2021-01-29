The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at how Marvel Studios begins to plan movies like Avengers: Endgame through previsualization, often before the screenplay is completed. Plus, find out what jazz pianist Robert Glasper thinks of movies featuring jazz-centric scenes like La La Land, Whiplash, and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. And finally, go behind the scenes of Netflix’s new movie The White Tiger.

First up, Movies Insider reveals how Marvel Studios starts piecing their movies together even before cameras have started rolling. Thanks to the previsualization from The Third Floor, Marvel is able to plan out their big action sequences in a crude animated form even as the script is still being worked on. This includes visualization done for the purposes of planning stunts as well as techvis, which helps coordination on physical film sets when the time comes.

Next, GQ brought in jazz pianist Robert Glasper to take a closer look at scenes either featuring jazz music or about the genre itself. Right off the bat, Glapser tears down Ryan Gosling’s brief history of jazz in La La Land, and then he digs into Whiplash, Mo’ Better Blues, ‘Round Midnight, Miles Ahead, Bird, and even Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

Finally, with The White Tiger now available on Netflix, the streaming service has provided a glimpse behind the scenes of the movie about an Indian driver who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top. Director Ramin Bahrani talks about making the film along with cast members Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adarsh Gourav, and more.