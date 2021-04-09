The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at the beginning of Harry Potter‘s magic on the big screen with a one-hour featurette on the making of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Plus, check out some Godzilla vs. Kong Easter eggs that you might have missed amidst the monster mayhem. And finally, Get Him to the Greek star Russell Brand sits down for a new episode of Hot Ones.

First up, Warner Bros. Pictures has released an hour-long featurette on the beginning of the Harry Potter franchise with a look at the making of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Listen as director Chris Columbus, producer David Heyman, and young Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson talk about bringing the wizarding world to the big screen.

Next, Nerdist has rounded up some Godzilla vs. Kong Easter eggs that you might have missed while you were waiting for the two titular titans to go at it. For example, the school where Alexander Skarsgård’s character works is called Denham University, a reference to the character of film director Carl Denham from the original King Kong.

Finally, four years after debuting on Hot Ones, Russell Brand is back to tackle some hot wings yet again. See if he still has what it takes to handle the hotness as he talks about what he’s been up to since his last saucy appearance, including the Audible Original project Revelation: Connecting With the Sacred. Plus, a special guest joins him, so make sure you check out the full episode above.