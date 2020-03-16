The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Austin Powers franchise director Jay Roach takes a look back at the making of the star-studded, blockbuster-inspired opening sequence from Austin Powers in Goldmember. Plus, an undercover FBI agents fact checks movies and TV shows about mobsters like The Departed and The Sopranos, and comedian Norm Macdonald tries out some new stand-up material about coronavirus over in Los Angeles.

First up, director Jay Roach sat down with StudioBinder to talk about the making of the action-packed, star-studded opening sequence from Austin Powers in Goldmember. Roach guides us through details of production, including how they really had a skydiving stuntman cut a parachute to drop into the “Shaguar” while another stuntman drove the car without sitting in the driver’s seat.

Next up, Vanity Fair brought in former undercover FBI agent Mike McGowan to take a fact-check mob movies and television shows like Reservoir Dogs, The Departed, Donnie Brasco, Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos, Goodfellas, Scarface, The Irishman, Billy Bathgate, True Detective, and Narcos. Find out how accurate these titles are when representing real mobsters.

Finally, even though everyone is freaking out about the spread of coronavirus around the United States, former Saturday Night Live cast member and comedian Norm Macdonald brought a little levity to the situation by trying out some material about the pandemic at The Improv in Los Angeles. It’s not often you get such topical, quick material like this online, so this is something special to behold, especially for those who don’t live in the major comedy cities.