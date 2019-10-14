The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch an extensive dive into the making of the visual effects for the moon sequences in the sci-fi thriller Ad Astra. Plus, listen as Kevin Smith enthusiastically and meticulously breaks down a scene from Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (in theaters this week), and find out what it takes to become part of those traveling Disney On Ice shows that families love so much.

First up, Wired sat down with Method Studios VFX supervisor Jedediah Smith to discuss the process of creating visual effects for the moon sequences in Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt. Using a combination of infrared cameras, regular digital footage, and rotoscoping (not to mention plenty of research of the environment on the moon), the company was able to create sequences that felt realistic and accurately portrayed what a scene like this would really be like on the moon.

Next up, this week brings the comedy sequel Jay and Silent Bob Reboot to select theaters for just a couple nights (see your local listings). But before you see the movie, you can check out Kevin Smith breaking down a sequence for Vanity Fair involving the gritty reboot of Bluntman and Chronic with Val Kilmer and Melissa Benoist as the stoned superheroes this time.

Finally, Insider went behind the scenes of a typical Disney On Ice show to find out just what it takes to be part of this ice spectacular program that brings Disney characters to life in an ice rink. They went behind the scenes of the touring “Road Trip Adventures” show currently making its way through North America to find out about all the training and more that goes into performing the aerial work and gymnastics required, and that’s on top of ice skating.