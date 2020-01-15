The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how the Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated war drama 1917 was filmed to look like it unfolds in in a single shot. Plus, dancer Jenna Dewan, takes a look at dancing scenes from movies such as La La Land, Napoleon Dynamite, Save the Last Dance, Pulp Fiction, and more. And see how the flying sequences in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil were shot with special rigs and plenty of blue screen.

First up, 1917 finally dethroned Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the box office, and it’s nominated for 10 categories at the Oscars. With all the buzz surrounding the movie, you’ll probably want to know how they were able to make the movie appear as if it unfolds in a single shot. Thankfully, Insider has you covered with this extensive explanation.

Next up, dancer Jenna Dewan (Step Up) sat down with Vanity Fair to review dancing scenes from movies such as La La Land, Footloose, Pulp Fiction, Saturday Night Fever, Flashdance, Napoleon Dynamite, Risky Business, Little Miss Sunshine, Save the Last Dance, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, and of course, Dirty Dancing.

Finally, a Disney featurette from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil shows how Angelina Jolie shoots the scenes where she spreads her wings and flies across the kingdom. It involves a special rig, a small crew to move it, and plenty of blue screen. It’s kind of amazing how seamless Angelina Jolie makes it look, but that’s probably not too hard when you’re in perfect shape.