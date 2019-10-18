The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about the making of the original songs on the raunchy Netflix animated series Big Mouth. Plus, run through a bunch of Easter eggs and references you’ll find in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, and Paul Rudd improvises a tearjerking scene and talks about his love for David Letterman while eating some spicy wings on Hot Ones.

First up, Variety’s Artisans web series takes a closer look at the creation and composition of the original songs featured in the animated series Big Mouth. Is creating songs about changing bodies, hormones, and everything sex any more difficult than writing any other song? Series co-creator Nick Kroll and composer/songwriter Mark Rivers talk about their process

Next up, now that El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is out for everyone to see, ScreenCrush runs through a bunch of Easter eggs and references to the series that came before it. There are callbacks to certain shots from the original series, street signs that act as winks to people in Vince Gilligan’s life, and much more.

Finally, Paul Rudd makes a stop by Hot Ones while on the promotional tour for his new Netflix series Living with Yourself. The actor talks about the insane original idea for Anchorman, staying at the real camp site where Wet Hot American Summer was filmed, and even addresses the theory about Ant-Man killing Thanos be entering his butt and growing to full size.