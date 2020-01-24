The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how to make your own LEGO version of The Mandalorian‘s reliable ship the Razor Crest. Plus, get a sneak peek at the upcoming musical adaptation of Netflix’s Oscar-nominated movie The Two Popes, and listen as the cast of Guy Ritchie‘s new movie The Gentlemen teach you some Texas, British and Geordie slang.

First up, The Mandalorian is a huge hit for Disney+, but getting your hands on some of the toys from the show has proven to be a little difficult. Yes, there’s a LEGO set out there, but if you’re impatiently waiting for The Mandalorian’s ship the Razor Crest to become a LEGO set, here’s a guide on how you can build one yourself from YouTube user “hachiroku24.”

Next up, after landing a couple Oscar nominations for stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, Netflix’s drama The Two Popes is now getting ready to make the transition to the stage as a musical. Conan got an exclusive look at the musical, because he bought the musical rights himself and is ready to take it to the stage. You can check out a part of it above.

Finally, before you see Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam in The Gentlemen, let them teach you some British, Texan and Geordie slang, respectively. Thanks to Vanity Fair, find out the meanings behind “Jack the Lad,” a “netty,” and “in tall cotton,” and see if you can work them into your own everyday conversations. Just don’t get the collywobbles.