In this edition, find out how to make Harry Potter potions like Amortentia and Felix Felicis, with ingredients at home. Plus, listen as an astronaut fact checks notable space movies like Interstellar, Gravity, Armageddon, and more using his NASA experience and vast knowledge of outer space. And finally, see what happens what King of the Hill voice star Pamela Adlon creates voices for cartoon characters she’s seeing for the first time.

First up, on a new edition of How to Drink, get some instructions and recipes on how to make three Harry Potter potions: Amortentia, Felix Felicis, and Pepperup Potion. They won’t have the same effects as those in the movie since that would be preposterous, but they’ll probably taste pretty good, and look infinitely better than that goopy and gross Polyjuice Potion.

Next up, Vanity Fair brought in retired astronaut and engineer Chris Hadfield fact checks space movies like Gravity, Passengers, Armageddon, The Martian, Interstellar, First Man, Hidden Figures, Ad Astra, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Sunshine and even WALL-E. You probably won’t be surprised at some of the stretching of actual science facts in some of these big movies.

Finally, if you need a break from the kids, sit them down to listen to Community star Yvette Nicole Brown read Disney’s Elena and the Secret of Avalor, an adaptation of the crossover television movie between Sofia the First and Elena of Avalor. Stay tuned for more storytime videos from even more famous faces in the coming days and weeks during coronavirus self-quarantine.