In this edition, watch the battle sequence in the Mines of Moria from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring with all the sword blades replaced by lightsabers. Plus, watch as some of Ellen DeGeneres‘ frequent kid guests check out Toy Fair 2020 back in February, and watch as The Eternals star shows off his fridge and gym that helped him get in tight shape for Marvel Studios.

First up, the Mines of Moria is already an awesome sequence from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. But it’s made even more epic when Immersion VFX has all the swords are replaced by lightsabers. In fact, even the arrows shot from bows are given a glowing lightsaber tip. I’m willing to bet almost and battle sequence can be improved with lightsabers.

Next, Ellen DeGeneres had some of her frequent kid guests go to Toy Fair 2020 in New York back in February, but The Ellen Show only just recently showed off what their experience was like. See what toys captured their attention, and see what happens when they talk to Shaquille O’Neal at the Tonka trucks booth.

Finally, you’ve probably heard that comedian Kumail Nanjiani got ripped to take a superhero role in Marvel’s The Eternals. And if you’re wondering how he pulled it off, Men’s Health had him show off the kind of stuff in his fridge and the workouts he does at the gym in order to get that tight physique that Marvel Studios needs for their big screen superheroes.