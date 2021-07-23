(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look at some possible plot holes and unanswered questions leftover following the first season of Marvel’s Loki series on Disney+. You can also find out how noiseless props are created to avoid ruining the audio on the set of movies and TV shows and, finally, in a Free Guy-themed promo, find out if Ryan Reynolds or Jodie Comer is the smarter Canadian.

First up, now that the first season of Loki is over, ScreenCrush is digging into some possible plot holes and unanswered questions that are lingering while we wait for the second season. When you’re dealing with time travel, there are bound to be some paradoxes and perplexing threads left dangling, but maybe not all these are worth worrying about since the show is ongoing.

Did you know that some props are created to be noiseless on the sets of movies and TV shows? Insider takes a look at the creation of alternate versions of paper bags, ice cubes, and pool balls that almost no noise so that the sound team can capture the best audio possible. Prop master Scott Reeder and Tim Schultz of Prop TRX talk about their alternative approaches to the noisiest props and reveal what they’re made of.

Finally, to help promote the upcoming Free Guy, 20th Century Studios presents a little competition between Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer in “Who is the Smarter Canadian?” The only problem is that Jodie Comer is British, so the contest is a little unfair. But she gets lucky because Reynolds is given all the hard questions. It’s a shameless promotion for the movie arriving on August 13, but it’s fairly amusing.