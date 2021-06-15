(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Marvel Studios takes a closer look at the many sides of Loki with the cast and crew of the new series. Plus, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis sits down for a wonderful interview with WandaVision villain Kathryn Hahn. Finally, Disney+’s The Deets take a look back at the animated classic Beauty and the Beast with some facts you may not have known.

First up, Marvel Studios had a special panel with the cast and creators of their new series Loki. Listen as director Kate Harron and writer Michael Waldron talk about tackling the God of Mischief in his own series. Plus, hear from series stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku about working on the show.

Next, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis sat down for a virtual chat with WandaVision villain Kathryn Hahn for Variety. The two talk about how they approached their various characters in their careers, ranging from feature films to Saturday Night Live. Plus, the two talk about working on We’re the Millers together and talk about who refers to Kathryn Hahn as the “Meryl Streep of comedy.”

Finally, The Deets from Disney+ is back for a round looking back at the classic animated movie Beauty and the Beast. Did you know the original version of the movie was considered to be too serious? That’s why Disney brought in Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise to shape a new version of the film, and that’s when it became a musical with Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Find out more by watching the full video.