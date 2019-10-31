The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, meet the man who chose to create and live in a replica of Michael Myers‘ childhood home from the original Halloween. Plus, run through over five dozen horror references you’ll find in the first movie in the Scream franchise, and get some last minute Halloween costume ideas from classic Saturday Night Live Weekend Update segments with Adam Sandler.

First up, Great Big Story profiles Kenny Caperton, a Halloween fan who decided that he wanted to build and live in a replica of the house that Michael Myers killed his sister in. He built the replica in Hillsborough, North Carolina, and inside the house is also an extensive collection of horror memorabilia, including plenty of items from Halloween and the many sequels that followed.

If you’ve seen Scream, then you know that the post-modern slasher from director Wes Craven is full of endless references to horror movies, bringing a meta lens to the subgenre. But there are plenty of other references within the movie (some intentional, some probably not) that are peppered throughout the movie. Get a load of them all right here in this video by Vanity Fair.

Finally, get a load of some classic last minute Halloween costumes created by Adam Sandler himself during his tenure on Saturday Night Live. As a recurring bit on Weekend Update, the comedian came up with some simple, terrible, but truly creative Halloween costumes for all of you lazy people out there who haven’t yet learned to plan your costume ahead of time.