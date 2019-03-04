The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay dives into the limitations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that you might not be aware of. Plus, learn how Saturday Night Live‘s now-famous “Lobster Diner” sketch came to be the first time John Mulaney hosted the show in 2018. And watch an animated history of the increasingly insane serial killer doll called Chucky.

First up, with an introduction inspired by A Charlie Brown Christmas, a video essay from Patrick (H) Willems dives into the limitations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that come from creating what seem to be big developments for characters that inevitable go out the window shortly thereafter. Do you agree or disagree?

Next up, former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney (who just hosted an outstanding episode this past weekend) sits down with writer Colin Jost to discuss the inception of the “Lobster Diner” sketch. The bit made it to air when John Mulaney hosted SNL for the first time last year, but the sketch was actually first written in 2010, only to lie dormant for years. Get the full story above.

Finally, the folks at Tell It Animated run through the evolution and history of Chucky, the serial killing doll who first appeared in Child’s Play. He went from an innocent looking doll turned into a possessed toy to an increasingly more insane and gruesome little monster. This will tell you everything you need to know about Chucky