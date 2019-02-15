The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a fanmade LEGO animated film that feels like it could be part of The LEGO Movie universe. Plus, watch as lifelong friends Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes take on each other in a rap battle, and listen as comedian Ken Jeong takes a look back at his most memorable characters in film and television.

First up, short filmmaker Nukazooka created this animated short called LEGO: The Great Escape that has just as much style as something you might see in The LEGO Movie. Not only is there a cat that gets in on the action in the real world, but there are also cameos from Hot Wheels and Mattel brands for the ultimate crossover. Enjoy!

Next up, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes have been sharing the screen together for years as Jay and Silent Bob. But now they find themselves facing off with each other in the latest edition of the rap battle series Drop the Mic. Kevin Smith sure knows how to talk a lot, but can he piece together some rhymes to take down his long-time friend?

Finally, Ken Jeong may not have played a ton of characters that you’d consider “iconic,” but GQ still had the comedian sit down to take a look back at his surprising career in comedy. Obviously his role in The Hangover franchise has to be mentioned, along with his recurring role on Community, but what else is there? Find out by watching the video.