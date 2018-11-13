The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the first animated shorts from the new LEGO Star Wars: All Stars web and TV series from Disney XD. Plus, director Jason Reitman breaks down a key scene from his new movie The Front Runner, and Kevin Costner looks back at his long career on the big screen, from Field of Dreams to The Bodyguard and more.

First, the first few episodes of LEGO Star Wars All-Stars are available on YouTube right now. The episodes feature some adorable Ewoks, Maz Kanata and the battle droid known as Roger going on all sorts of adventures. This is clearly for kids, and you can watch the other shorts over on the Disney XD YouTube channel now.

Next up, Jason Reitman digs into this early scene from The Front Runner, the true story of Colorado senator Gary Hart and his campaign for the United States presidency in 1987 that completely imploded when a sex scandal totally wiped him out. Reitman breaks down this key sequence featuring Hugh Jackman as Gary Hary during an earlier presidential campaign in 1984.

Finally, Kevin Costner partakes in Yahoo’s Role Recall and looks back on his most famous roles, especially from baseball movies like Bull Durham and Field of Dreams. He also talks about Dances with Wolves, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, The Bodyguard, and Open Range. Sadly, there’s no mention of Tin Cup.