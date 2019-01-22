The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, cast members from The LEGO Movie 2 go to Space Camp with James Corden. Plus, check out an extensive roundtable discussion with this awards season’s buzzed about actors like Chadwick Boseman, Mahershala Ali, Hugh Jackman and more, and run through video essay creator Patrick (H) Willem‘s Top 50 Movies of 2018.

First up, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett are going to space in The LEGO Movie 2, so James Corden and The Late Late Show thought it would be a good idea to take the actors to real Space Camp where they partook in some serious astronaut training programs. You’ll love seeing how they fare in this intense program.

Next up, The Hollywood Reporter is back with another awards season roundtable discussion, this time with some of the buzzed about actors from the past year. They’ve got Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), Hugh Jackman (The Front Runner), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), and Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali (Green Book).

Finally, one of our favorite video essay creators, Patrick (H) Willems, put together a video counting down his Top 50 Movies of 2018. Did any of your favorite movies make the cut? Where did some of the biggest awards contenders land? Find out by watching the full video.