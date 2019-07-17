The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn how Jordan Peele‘s Us crafted the doppelganger scenes to allows actors to play two characters in the same shot. Plus, watch a teaser for a Power Rangers inspired short film called Legend of the White Dragon starring Jason David Frank as Tommy Oliver, and see how SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny reviews impressions of some of his signature characters.

Apparently Power Rangers short films are pretty popular, because franchise star Jason David Frank is trying to raise $500,000 to make a film called Legend of the White Dragon. You can watch the trailer above, which features several other stars from other iterations of the Power Rangers like Jason Faunt (Power Rangers Time Force), Johnny Yong Bosch (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Ciara Hanna (Power Rangers Megaforce), Chrysti Ane (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) and Yoshi Sudarso (Power Rangers Dino Charge).

Next up, over at Insider, Us visual effects supervisor Grady Cofer explains how the team from Industrial Light and Magic made it so Lupita Nyong’o and many of the other cast members from Us were able to appear in scenes with their doppelgangers. Some of it is a trick of editing, but plenty of scenes employed visual effects to bring two composite shots together.

SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny sat down with Vanity Fair to review impressions of the Nickelodeon character from YouTube users. He also looks at people trying to replicate his voices for characters like The Ice King (Adventure Time), The Mayor (Powerpuff Girls), and Heffer (Rocko’s Modern Life), and they’re are some surprisingly good attempts.