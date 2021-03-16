The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the declassified Kong: Skull Island featurette before Godzilla vs. Kong comes along later this month. Plus, listen as director Chloé Zhao digs into her Oscar-nominated film Nomadland. And finally, go behind the scenes of Moxie, the new Netflix movie starring Hadley Robinson and Amy Poehler.

First up, with Godzilla vs. Kong coming to theaters and HBO Max at the end of the month, Warner Bros. Pictures is taking a look back at the making of Kong: Skull Island. Take a peek behind the scenes with director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, cast members Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly and more.

Next, this morning Nomadland was nominated for Best Picture and director Chloé Zhao ended up nominated for Best Director at for the 2021 Academy Awards. As we wait to see if they can take home Oscar gold, listen to Zhao talk about the making of her movie for the American Film Institute.

Finally, Netflix has a new movie called Moxie in their library. It follows a shy teenager named Vivian (Hadley Robinson) who decides to publish an anonymous zine that calls out sexism at her school after being inspired by her mother’s (Amy Poehler) rebellious past and her confident new friend Lucy (played by Alycia Pascual-Peña). Take a look behind the scenes with the featurette above.