In this edition, Rian Johnson provides a 23-minute breakdown of a scene from Knives Out where nearly the entire all-star ensemble cast appears. Plus, take a look back at the history of the Matterhorn Bobsleds, the long-running roller coaster that opened in Disneyland all the way back in 1959, and hear Patrick Stewart answer the web’s most searched questions about him.

First up, in honor of Knives Out finally being released on Blu-ray and DVD, director Rian Johnson sat down with Vanity Fair to provide an extensive breakdown of a scene involving nearly the entire ensemble cast. It’s the scene where Ransom (Chris Evans) returns to the family house for the reading of his grandfather’s will and gets into it with the whole family. Learn a bunch of behind the scenes details and stories from the set by watching the whole thing.

Next up, the Matterhorn Bobsleds have been part of Disneyland since June 14th, 1959. If you’ve ever wondered about the history of the first-ever steel roller coaster, Theme Park History has a new video that dives into the origin or the the ride, as well as the changes that have been made to the ride over the 60 years it’s been in operation.

Finally, with Star Trek: Picard drumming up buzz every week these days, Wired had Patrick Stewart sit down to partake in their autocomplete interview. How did Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen meet? How many awards has he won? Does he have his own vineyard? Get the answer to all these questions and more.