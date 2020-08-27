The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch one of the most memorable scenes from from Knives Out recreated in stop-motion animation with LEGO minifigures and bricks. Plus, get an up close look at costumes from movies like V for Vendetta, Pacific Rim, The Rocketeer, and more before they go up for auction. And finally, see some of Queer Eye‘s funniest moments get animated.

First up, a movie fan and LEGO builder at the YouTube channel Joebor1777 took a memorable scene from Knives Out and recreated it with LEGO minifigures and bricks. The scene in question follows Chris Evans as Ransom as he informs the rest of his despicable family that he’d been removed from the will of their father before his death, and then proceeds to tell them to eat shit.

Next, Adam Savage’s Tested crew checks out some screenused costumes and props from movies like Judge Dredd, Top Gun, V for Vendetta, The Rocketeer, Pacific Rim, and more. They’re all going up for auction at the Prop Store, and as you get a glimpse of how they’ve aged over the years, you can see some other familiar pieces from Jingle All the Way, Jurassic Park, and more.

Finally, Netflix gave Queer Eye an animated makeover, taking some of the funnier moments with Antoni, Karamo, Jonathan, Bobby, and Tan and turning them into cute cartoon shorts. Dogs, avocado toast, cows, drums and more all make appearances, along with the animated versions of the Fab Five, and they should probably get their own cartoon now too.