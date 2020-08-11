The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see why fans have had such an adverse reaction to the new voice of Kermit the Frog on Muppets Now as performed by Matt Vogel. Plus, watch a series of bloopers from the TV movie Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, and take a flashback to the time Conan O’Brien took Late Night to Toronto and had famous Canadian comedy star Jim Carrey make a hilarious appearance.

First up, while the reviews of Muppets Now have been mixed, there’s been one fairly consistent criticism across the board, and it’s regarding the new voice of Kermit the Frog. The latest actor to play the amphibian puppet is Matt Vogel, who took over the role from Steven Whitemire, who had the difficult task of replacing Jim Henson. In this video from Unmissable Movies, see how all these voices compare, and why Vogel’s take has largely been received as a step in the wrong direction.

Next, Peacock provides some laughs from their original movie Psych 2: Lassie Come Home in the form of some bloopers. In the second Psych film, Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. That sounds pretty serious, but not serious enough to avoid some hilarious missteps while shooting the production.

Finally, Conan O’Brien provided another flashback to February of 2004 when he hosted a series of Late Night episodes fro Toronto, Canada. And there’s no better person to stop by than Jim Carrey, who is one of Canada’s finest, and was making the rounds to promote Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Plus, he sings the unofficial anthem of Ontario and much more.