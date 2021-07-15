(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look back at the magical family movie Kazaam, starring basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal as a towering genie. Plus, go behind the scenes of Apple TV+’s new musical comedy series Schmigadoon! starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. And finally, watch as Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler bring back an old Saturday Night Live bit on Late Night.

First up, the latest edition of Deets from Disney+ takes a look back at Kazaam, the 1996 family comedy starring Shaquille O’Neal as a genie that gets caught up in the complicated life of a kid. This is not to be confused with the totally real movie Shazaam that stars comedian Sinbad as a genie. Did you remember that Shaq kinda rapped in this movie? How could you forget?

Next, Apple TV+ has provided a new glimpse behind the scenes of Schmigadoon!, the new musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels and directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. Find out about the original songs, the stylized musical numbers, and how the comedy is also injected with a big beating heart that will do more than keep the rhythm of the songs.

Finally, Amy Poehler recently stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the two former Saturday Night Live cast members revived their reliable Really!?! with Seth and Amy segment from the Weekend Update desk. This time, they’re aiming at all the billionaires trying to get into space, like Elon Musk and Richard Branson.