The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the virtual reunion of the cast of the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me, including David Spade, Wendie Malick, Laura San Giacomo, George Segal, Enrico Colantoni, and more. Plus, take a look back at the weird animated series Biker Mice from Mars from the 1990s, and watch a remotely produced edition of Seth Meyers‘ Second Chance Theatre featuring an unaired Saturday Night Live sketch with Jason Sudeikis and Mike O’Brien.

First up, it’s been 17 years since the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me! went off the air, and with everyone stuck at home, there’s no better time to get the gang from Blush magazine back together for a reunion. David Spade, Wendie Malick, Laura San Giacomo, George Segal, Enrico Colantoni, and more all look back at the series fondly, and you can take a trip down memory lane with them by watching all of the episodes on Hulu.

Next up, Syfy Wire takes a look back at one of the weirder offerings from the 1990s that tried to capitalize on the success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by giving us more anthropomorphic talking animals who are cracking wise while fighting bad guys. Take a look back at Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie, who escape a war on their home planet Mars only to defend Earth against the same aliens who destroyed their home.

Finally, Late Night with Seth Meyers put together a new edition of Second Chance Theatre, featuring the Saturday Night Live sketch “Unicorn,” albeit with Jason Sudeikis and Mike O’Brien contributing virtually. It’s not quite as good as the normal Second Chance Theatre, but we’re happy to take what we can get.