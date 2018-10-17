The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a closer look at the impressive digital dinosaurs of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Plus, find out how Guardians of the Galaxy might secretly be a remake of Footloose, and listen as Nick Kroll and John Mulaney answer the web’s most searched questions about themselves.

First up, CG Record found out about how Image Engine and visual effects supervisor Dave Morley created the most realistic and impressive computer animated dinosaurs that the Jurassic Park franchise has ever seen. For an even deeper dive into the visual effects work, check out their extensive article from behind the scenes.

Next, while fans have been scouring every frame of Guardians of the Galaxy for that big Easter egg that James Gunn says fans still haven’t found, ScreenCrush wonders if they’re looking in the wrong place. This video explains how they think the final Easter egg could be the fact that Guardians of the Galaxy might secretly be a remake of Footloose.

Finally, comedians and Big Mouth stars John Mulaney and Nick Kroll sat down for Wired‘s auto-complete interview to answer some of the web’s most searched questions about them. Did John Mulaney kill Princess Diana? Did Nick Kroll audition for Saturday Night Live? Where did they go to college? Get all the answers to that and more!