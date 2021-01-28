The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what Jurassic Park would be like if all the dinosaurs were replaced by none other than Pee-wee Herman. Plus, let Patrick (H) Willems break down why the FOX teen drama series The OC was actually pretty great. And finally, take a nostalgic look back at the animated Adventures of the Gummi Bears with The Deets from Disney+.

First up, Pixel Riot reimagines Jurassic Park in a way that probably nobody else thought possible. Instead of the dinosaurs escaping from the park in the middle of a tropical storm, it’s Pee-wee Herman who is running around the park wreaking havoc. It’s almost frustrating how well-done this weird little trailer mash-up is for such a silly idea.

Next, Patrick (H) Willems sincerely takes the time to explain why he believes The OC is one of the most important television shows of the 21st century. How can a teen soap opera from FOX be held in such high esteem? Well, not only does it have some great satire, but it also arrived with one of the best soundtracks ever seen on television (Californiaaaaaa!). But we’ll let Willems explain in more detail.

Finally, take a trip into the magical forest from the Adventures of the Gummi Bears with the fun fact finding duo behind Disney+ Deets. Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd bounce here and there and everywhere as they dig into Disney’s first ever animated series in 1984, at a time when they didn’t even have an animated television division. Oh, how times have changed!