The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the prestigious 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Plus, take a look back at some of the original cinematic universes that came together before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and listen as Claire Foy takes a look back at the memorable characters she’s played in her career so far.

Last month, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. The award is presented to the world’s greatest humorists, and with hit shows like Seinfeld, The New Adventures of Old Christine and Veep under her belt, she was a prime recipient for the honors presented to her by Stephen Colbert, Bryan Cranston, Tina Fey, Ilana Glazer, Tony Hale, Abbi Jacobson, Jack Johnson, Keegan-Michael Key, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, and Jerry Seinfeld. Watch more from the ceremony at The Kennedy Center YouTube channel.

Next up, a new video essay from Patrick (H) Willems explores what you might call the original cinematic universes that were given to us through history. Films like The Right Stuff, First Man, and Apollo 13, exist in the same “universe,” so to speak, as do films like Dunkirk, The Darkest Hour and The King’s Speech, all thanks to real history.

Finally, The Crown and The Girl in the Spider’s Web star Claire Foy has only recently become a well known name, but she’s had an interesting series of roles in her career up until now, including roles on programs like the original Being Human and Charles Dickens’ Little Dorrit. And she’s only going to have more memorable roles as she continues acting.