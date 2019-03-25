The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Us director, writer and producer Jordan Peele breaks down a key scene from his latest movie. Plus, the cast of Clueless reunited for an hour-long panel at Chicago’s C2E2 convention, and Saturday Night Live takes us behind the scenes of in the impressive and efficient make-up department.

Jordan Peele’s new film Us was at the top of the box office this past weekend. But even if you weren’t among those who caught it opening weekend, you can still appreciate this scene breakdown from Peele. The scene in question has been featured in the trailer, and Peele explains how films like Halloween and Poltergeist informed how he executed it.

The 25th anniversary of Clueless won’t be until next year, but Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, and Breckin Meyer reunited for a panel at C2E2 in Chicago. It’s a satisfying hour-long retrospective panel full of fun anecdotes, cool behind the scenes tidbits, and much more.

Saturday Night Live make-up designer and department head Louie Zakarian takes us behind the scenes of the impressive and fast-paced world of creating characters for the late night sketch series. See how Kate McKinnon, Beck Bennett, and more quickly get turned into make-up heavy characters during the live broadcast.