The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, explore over four dozen Easter eggs, hidden details and comic references you might have missed in the latest Joker trailer. Plus, see what real scientists have to say about the accuracy and realism of natural disaster movies like Into the Storm, San Andreas, and more, and find out some details you might not know about the oddball superhero comedy Mystery Men from 1999.

First up, ScreenCrush combed over the final trailer for Joker, and they came up with nearly 50 Easter eggs, hidden details and comic book references that you may not have spotted. For example, you’ll find some hidden imagery in the background hinting at the film’s themes about Arthur Fleck’s character being outcast by a society who has grown too cynical and touchy. And it’s details like that which make us a little leery about the wrong message being taken away about this movie.

Next, environmental scientists Morgan Page, Michael Angove and Peter Gleick sat down for Vanity Fair to review the scientific validity of scenes from San Andreas, 2012, The Day After Tomorrow, Volcano, Twister, Geostorm, The Core, Interstellar, Sharknado, The Perfect Storm, Pompeii, Noah, The Impossible, The Happening, Into the Storm and even Hard Rain.

Finally, Mystery Men came out in 1999 in the middle of the big superhero craze that swept the late 90s and early 2000s. Unfortunately, it went mostly unnoticed despite having a cast that includes Ben Stiller, William H. Macy, Janeane Garafolo, Hank Azaria, Paul Reubens, Kel Mitchell, and more. So here’s a look back at the movie that gave us all Smashmouth’s “All-Star” music video.