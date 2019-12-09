The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about the creative decisions behind the cinematography for the box office sensation Joker. Plus, watch as visual effects artists react to Lawnmower Man, Godzilla (1998), Children of Men, and others. And finally, listen as Avengers: Endgame and Dark Waters star Mark Ruffalo breaks down the most memorable characters from his career.

First up, Joker is the surprise box office sensation of 2019, and there’s a lot of awards buzz behind the DC Comics origin story for Batman’s most notorious villain. Adding to the awards season campaign, Joker cinematographer Lawrence Sher (The Hangover, Garden State) talks about his use of color, saturation, light and more in trying to create a certain mood and style for this dark comic book movie.

Next, the VFX artists over at Corridor Crew have some fun laughing at the computer animation used in Lawnmower Man, give some surprising kudos to the visual effects of the 1998 remake of Godzilla, and look in awe at a certain sequence from Children of Men. There are some enlightening observations made here that give you a deeper understanding of the art of visual effects.

Finally, Mark Ruffalo is having a good year by starring in the highest grossing movie of all-time, Avengers: Endgame, as well as getting some Oscar buzz in the Lead Actor category with Dark Waters. So there’s no better time for him to provide a career breakdown for GQ by looking at some of his most memorable characters over the years, including Spotlight, Shutter Island, 13 Going on 30, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Zodiac, and The Kids are Alright.