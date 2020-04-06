The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out about the big differences between the Best Picture nominated Jojo Rabbit and Christine Leunens’ novel on which it’s based, Caging Skies. Plus, watch how kids react when parents show them 90s cartoons like Rugrats, Hey Arnold, Beavis & Butt-Head, and more. Finally, Nick Offerman takes a look back at some of his movie famous characters, especially Parks and Recreation.

First up, CineFix‘s new edition of What’s The Difference focuses on Jojo Rabbit, which was adapted from Christine Leunens‘ novel Caging Skies. While the movie is a hilarious satire mixed with heavy dose of heart-wrenching drama, the book isn’t comedic whatsoever. The movie’s script covers less than half of the original story in the book, so there’s a lot to compare and contrats.

Next up, parents who grew up in the 90s sit down to show their kids clips from cartoons they grew up with like Rugrats, Hey Arnold, Beavis & Butt-Head and Rocko’s Modern Life. See how they react when they see animation, that is clearly older than the cartoons they’re used to watching, and try not to feel old.

Finally, with Nick Offerman appearing in the FX on Hulu series Devs, the folks at GQ had the actor take a look back at some of his more famous characters. Obviously he covers Parks and Recreation, but he also covers the LEGO Movie, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, We’re The Millers, Hearts Beat Loud, and more.