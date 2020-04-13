The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, John Mulaney reminisces about the time he spent at Saturday Night Live as a writer who made occasional appearances at the Weekend Update desk. Plus, hear what scenes from Stranger Things sound like in different languages from around the world, and imagine what it’s like to be on a Disney Cruise by watching some of their Beauty and the Beast live show.

John Mulaney’s career has exploded since he left Saturday Night Live, but the comedian still honors and loves his roots back at Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. In this video from SNL, Mulaney takes a look back at the time he spent on the sketch show, telling stories about scouting for new writers and cast members with Lorne Michaels, returning to host, and more.

Next up, Stranger Things is an international sensation, but since people in other countries don’t always speak English, the series has to be dubbed in different languages. And while we’re waiting for the next season, Netflix has provided a few select scenes in different languages. Hear what Hopper sounds like in Japan, what Mike sounds like in Italy, and the French version of Eleven.

Finally, since people can’t go on cruises right now (and maybe never should again), Disney has provided a look at some select scenes from their live Beauty and the Beast stage show that is performed on their Disney Dream cruise line. Now if you can imagine getting seasick and eating endless buffets, then you’ll be able to imagine that you’re on a cruise of your own.