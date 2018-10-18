The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Jeff Bridges breaks down his extensive career on the big screen, from earlier films like TRON to the Coen Brothers favorite The Big Lebowski. Plus, watch a retrospective on the 1993 sci-fi action thriller Demolition Man, and Matthew Broderick stars in a Sully musical over on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

First up, Jeff Bridges sat down with GQ to run through the milestones of his career, going back to films like The Last Picture Show, TRON and Starman and running through newer hits like Iron Man, Crazy Heart and the recent release of Bad Times at the El Royale.

Next up, celebrate 25 years of Demolition Man with SyFy’s retrospective video diving into a bunch of details that you might not have known about the movie. For example, did you know Dennis Rodman saw the movie twice on opening day, and it inspired his signature blonde hair that he wore on the court as part of the Chicago Bulls.

Jimmy Kimmel is doing a series of shows in Brooklyn right now, and since there’s endless musical theater in New York City, they decided to create a fake musical based around the heroic plane landing in the Hudson River pulled off by Captain “Sully” Sullenberger. Matthew Broderick plays the famed pilot and sings the appropriate tune, “Hudson, We Have a Problem!”