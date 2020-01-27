The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch as Jennifer Aniston surprises Friends fans partaking in a photo opportunity on the actual television set at Warner Bros. Pictures studio lot. Plus, watch some impressive recreations of scenes from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as done by a teen and his parents on TikTok, and listen as John Mulaney partakes in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s Midnight Snack Pack questionnaire.

First up, while guest hosting The Ellen Show, former Friends star Jennifer Aniston showed off a prank that she pulled off on some unsuspecting fans of the sitcom. On the Warner Bros. Pictures studio lot, the set of Friends remains intact as a tourist attraction, and as fans partake in a photo op on the big couch from the show, Jennifer Aniston popped out to surprise the hell out of them.

Have you folks seen the kid on TikTok that's recreating scenes from INTO THE SPIDERVERSE with his parents because it's my new favorite thing, they're so cute and creative pic.twitter.com/RaW63OYhyo — Theo Hendrie (he/they) (@genderpunksap) January 23, 2020

Next up, TikTok user Jenoah Bush has been getting viral attention for his meticulous recreation of some early scenes from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Using both of his parents, the teen remade scenes as the family gets ready for their day and Miles Morales heads off to school. The blocking for a scene like this, not to mention the timing for the dialogue, was pulled off impressively. We hope he does more soon.

Finally, in honor of Netflix’s release of John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, the gang at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had the comedian sit down for a second interview behind the scenes called The Midnight Snack Pack. Mulaney munches on some popcorn while answering some questions about his childhood and career.