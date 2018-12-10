The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch Jason Momoa have a blast behind the scenes of last weekend’s Saturday Night Live. Plus, get a look at the stunning puppet used to create Broadway’s adaptation of the classic King Kong, and check out a series of classic children’s television props that are going up for auction soon.

First up, Jason Momoa has a hard time not smiling during the week of his first hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. The Aquaman star is a self-professed SNL nerd, and it’s so funny to see him giddy as hell as he roams the halls of Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Watch how his week progresses leading up to the live show last Saturday night.

Next, Broadway has an adaptation of King Kong on stage, but how does a theater production bring a massive ape to life? CBS This Morning went behind the scenes of the Broadway take on the classic Hollywood tale and shows how Kong comes to life on stage and what the stage version of the story is doing differently.

Finally, the crew at Tested takes a look at a series of props from classic children’s television shows, specials and commercials. See the Wonderbug from the Krofft Supershow, a Noid figure from Domino’s commercials, a bust of the Tin Man from Dreamer of Oz and other oddities from your childhood.