The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, James McAvoy takes us behind the scenes of his debut hosting stint at Saturday Night Live with his own video diary. Plus, the late night sketch series had the actor reprise his role as Mr. Tumnus from The Chronicles of Narnia, and he sat down with M. Night Shyamalan and Samuel L. Jackson to talk about Glass with HBO.

First up, leading up to his first time hosting Saturday Night Live last weekend, James McAvoy kept a video diary going from behind the scenes of the sketch series. Watch as he recaps the week, talking about meeting with Lorne Michaels, running through the week’s prospective sketches, and much more.

Next up, in one of the sketches on SNL, James McAvoy reprised his role as Mr. Tumnus from the adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, and he was paid a visit by some surprise guests who were at one time great admirers of the faun. In fact, they still find him very attractive to this very day. See what happens in the sketch above.

Finally, since Bruce Willis doesn’t look doing press stuff like this, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson sat down with M. Night Shyamalan to discuss Glass, which just won a second weekend atop the box office. In HBO’s latest edition of The Screening Room, they watch a scene and discuss what this new chapter brings to the table for Unbreakable and Split.