In this edition, James Corden makes a stop by the set of the Friends reunion special to have the cast partake in some Carpool Karaoke. Plus, find out how sound is used to create suspense in horror movies and thrillers like The Invisible Man. And finally, see how WandaVision actress Elizabeth Olsen fares with sauce instead of sorcery in a new episode of Hot Ones.

First up, for The Late Late Show, host James Corden took his trademark Carpool Karaoke act over the the Warner Bros. lot while Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were shooting the Friends reunion. What a coincidence! See how the gang fares while driving a golf cart around the lot, and spend some time at some familiar Friends locales.

Next, Movie Insider takes a look at the sounds that are specially created to create suspense in horror movies and thrillers. Watch as they pay a visit to Alchemy Post Sound, the foley studio responsible for creating ominous sounds in The Invisible Man. Find out how a range of classic horror movie suspense sounds are created, from creaks to gusts of wind and so much more.

Finally, a new episode of Hot Ones combines sauce and sorcery by bringing in WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen. The actress talks about Comic-Con, the definition of “stan,” and much more. But the real question is: can she handle the wings of death of going toe-to-toe with Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The hot sauce may actually be worse.