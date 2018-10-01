The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explores how James Cameron might be the best action director in the world. Plus, The Simpsons voice star Yeardley Smith teaches slang from the animated FOX series in character as Lisa Simpson, and witness the age of female superheroes on the big screen in a powerful montage of inspiring heroics.

First up, a video essay from Patrick (H) Willems explores the career of James Cameron and makes a case for why he might be the best action director in the world. As part of the action movie-centric video series “Blue Flame Special”, the essay explores how a man with only seven feature directing efforts under his belt has become one of the most respected names in cinema.

welcome to the age of female superheroes pic.twitter.com/rY5MDBjhli — gabi (@harleivy) September 24, 2018

Next up, Twitter user @Harleivy created this inspirational montage of female superheroes from both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe (which is really only Wonder Woman), showing how these ladies have risen to prominence as comic book movies have continued over the years.

Finally, The Simpsons voice star Yeardley Smith, who has voiced Lisa Simpson for the entire run of the series, took the time to sit down with Vanity Fair and teach you about some of the slang that has come out of the series over the years, as well as some of the more popular recurring lines.